Huge Trial Under Way for ‘Very Promising’ AI Tool to Boost IVF Success

(Sydney Morning Herald) – As part of the international study, led by national fertility provider Virtus Health, 1000 patients will be recruited at five IVF clinics across Australia, alongside sites in Ireland and Denmark. During each IVF cycle, embryos will be grown in an incubator fitted with time-lapse cameras to assess the embryo during the five-day incubation period. Two dimensional or microscope images of embryos will be captured every 10 minutes. A high-tech pre-screening machine, called Ivy, will then analyse these images and rank the embryos according to predicted fetal heart rate outcomes based solely on studying embryonic development.