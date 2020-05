Afghan Maternity Ward Attackers ‘Came to Kill the Mothers’

(BBC) – [Content Warning] The cold-blooded murders of 24 women, children and babies at a hospital in the Afghan capital was horrific enough. But as Frederic Bonnot made his way through the bullet-riddled maternity unit, he realised something more. The attackers had walked straight past a number of other wards, all closer to the entrance of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi hospital, and made straight for the maternity unit.