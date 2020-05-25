US Regulators Approve New Type of Contraceptive Gel

(ABC News) – U.S. regulators on Friday approved a birth control gel that works in a new way to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi comes in an applicator that women insert before sex. The gel made by San Diego-based Evofem Biosciences contains lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate, all of which are common food additives. The new gel has some similarities to spermicides, which block the entrance to the cervix and slow sperm down. But Phexxi works differently.