Chances for Second IVF Baby Good, Study Shows

(UPI) – If you’ve had one baby through fertility treatment, your chances for a second success are good, a new study suggests. Researchers analyzed data from more than 35,000 women in Australia and New Zealand who had a live baby after in vitro fertilization. The women were treated between 2009 and 2013 and followed to 2015. Live births up to October 2016 were included in the study. After one success, the chances of having a second IVF baby were between 51 percent and 88 percent after six cycles of treatment, the researchers said.