PTSD Symptoms Common in Stem Cell Recipents

(MedPage Today) – Almost 20% of patients undergoing stem-cell transplantation had clinically significant symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) 6 months after the procedure, according to a report from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual meeting. Overall, 47 of 250 patients had significant PTSD symptoms, most often intrusion, avoidance, and hypervigilance. Even patients who did not meet the threshold for clinically significant PTSD exhibited specific symptoms associated with the condition, particularly avoidance and hypervigilance.