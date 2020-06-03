Mother Fights Order Allowing Death of Ill Son in Alabama

(ABC News) – A mother who lost custody of her terminally ill son to the state is fighting an effort to withhold life support measures and let the child die naturally. The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals ruled in favor of the mother Tuesday and threw out a juvenile court order allowing a court-appointed guardian for the child, —identified in the opinion only as K.H. — to implement an end-of-life plan that would withhold resuscitation measures.