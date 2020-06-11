Palliative Care on the Pandemic’s Front Lines

(U.S. News & World Report) – The pain caused by the coronavirus was more than substantial, and the palliative care workers who have braved dangerous conditions – and often gone underrecognized for their efforts – handled the patient surge with patience, humility and compassion. We have seen the devastation firsthand, and stood ready to provide symptomatic, emotional and physiological support for those adversely affected by COVID-19. Due to the unexpected and sometimes devastating nature of the disease, many times the greatest support we provided involved helping manage distressful symptoms and having difficult conversations surrounding the end of life.