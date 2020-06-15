Abortion in England and Wales Reach Record High

(The Guardian) – A record number of women in England and Wales had an abortion last year, and numbers rose particularly sharply among women aged 30 and over. A total of 207,384 procedures were carried out, official figures show, the highest number in a year since the historic vote in 1967 to legalise abortion in Britain through the Abortion Act. Pro-choice charities said the trend towards older motherhood, financial problems facing some women and difficulties getting contraception were all factors behind the increase. Anti-abortion groups declared the figures “a national tragedy”.