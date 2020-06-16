Doctors Cleared of Murder in Euthanasia Case Says She Would Do It Again

(Dutch News) -The doctor who was cleared of murder for carrying out euthanasia for a seriously demented woman has for the first time given an interview on what she did – and why she would do it again. Marinou Arends, a retired geriatric doctor who worked in the Mariahoeve care home in The Hague, told Nieuwsuur television programme that she had no idea that her actions would lead her to be facing jail and she still believed they were ‘for the best’.