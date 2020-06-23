Family’s Abortion Story Sheds Light on Stakes of Supreme Court Ruling

(ABC News) – The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case, June Medical Services vs. Russo, this month. O’Brien, now a mom to two daughters, decided to tell her story publicly and join the case as an amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” because she does not want any women, including her daughters, to be denied medical care, specifically access to abortions, because of where they live or the resources they do or do not have.