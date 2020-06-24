Coronavirus: Morning-After Pill Access ‘Hit by Lockdown’

(BBC) – Lockdown saw access to the morning-after pill fall significantly, figures suggest. Retail data show sales fell by 50% from March to April, while NHS prescriptions for the pills declined by around 20%. The British Pregnancy Advisor Service (BPAS) says the figures support their call for emergency contraception to be available to buy in supermarkets without a consultation. The government says any change in the law must meet safety criteria.