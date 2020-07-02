An Experiment in End-of-Life Care: Tapping AI’s Cold Calculus to Nudge the Most Human of Conversations

(STAT News) – Hospitals and clinics are running into thorny challenges and making weighty judgment calls as they try to weave an algorithm with such momentous implications into the fabric of a clinical team’s already complex and frenetic workflow, a STAT examination found. STAT spoke with 15 clinicians, researchers, developers, and experts in AI and palliative care to understand how such AI models are being deployed at Stanford, the University of Pennsylvania, and a community oncology practice near Seattle — and how they might be received by patients and providers if they’re rolled out more widely.