Professor Examines Ethics of Biomedical Research on Soldiers

(UMASS Lowell) What if a U.S. Air Force pilot, using a computer chip implanted in her brain, could fly a plane remotely to bomb a target?

In this scenario, is it ethical for the Air Force to implant the chip in the first place, when the pilot has no medical or psychological deficits to prevent her from flying a plane from the cockpit? And what happens when she leaves the service for civilian life?