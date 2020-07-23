Chinese Infants Born to Chicago-Area Surrogates Are Stranded in the U.S. Without Their Parents, Due to Covid-19

(Chicago Tribune) – The boys are among an estimated 200 to 400 international babies born to American surrogates who have been stranded in the U.S. in recent months due to COVID-19, unable to go home to their biological parents in countries such as France, Britain, Israel and China, according to Robin Pope, a Portland lawyer who represents international parents seeking surrogacy in the U.S.