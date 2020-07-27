Fort Worth 1-Year-Old Can Stay on Life Support, Texas Appeals Court Rules

(Texas Tribune) – Tinslee’s family has been in a prolonged legal battle with the hospital. Her doctors have said that continuing treatment is futile and increases the child’s suffering and have recommended the family take her off her ventilator. The hospital’s medical ethics committee agreed, as did a Fort Worth judge in January. But the family, aided by the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, appealed the case in February. The family’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment for this article.