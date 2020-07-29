Mexico Supreme Court to Make ‘Historic’ Abortion Ruling

(BBC) – Mexico’s Supreme Court is due to rule on a landmark case that could impact abortion rights across the country. The case revolves around an injunction granted in the eastern state of Veracruz, which would effectively decriminalise termination in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The ruling could set a precedent for similar injunctions in other states. Mexico has strict laws on abortion – it is legal in just two of the country’s 32 states.