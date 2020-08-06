Girl in Famous Surrogacy Case Dies at Age 8

(CNN) – Seraphina Harrell, a little girl who received national attention because the surrogate who gave birth to her had refused to have an abortion, has died. Seraphina passed away July 15, a few weeks after her eighth birthday. In 2012, when Crystal Kelley, Seraphina’s surrogate mother, was halfway through her pregnancy, an ultrasound showed she had multiple severe birth defects. The couple who hired Kelley to carry their baby offered her $10,000 to have an abortion.