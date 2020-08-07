‘Marginal’ Livers Maybe Not So for Transplant Outcomes

(MedPage Today) – Outcomes for recipients of livers deemed “marginal” have been improving over time, while it appears just as good for livers procured after euthanasia, two studies showed. Organs that fell into the 90th percentile on the Donor Risk Index had improvement in allograft survival from a significant 41% elevated risk of failure relative to benchmark organs in 2002-2006 to a still significant 25% excess risk in 2007-2011. By 2012-2016, the relative difference dropped to 10% and was no longer statistically significant, Theodore Zhang, BS, of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues reported in JAMA Surgery.