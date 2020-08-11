U.S. Nursing Homes Saw 15% Spike in COVID-19 Cases in July, Report Finds

(UPI) – The United States saw a spike in COVID-19 infections in nursing homes during a one-week period in July, with more than 8,600 new cases, according to a report released Tuesday. The weekly total was the highest reported among nursing home residents nationally since more than 9,000 were reported during the week ending May 31. The increase was likely due to increasing community spread of the virus in the general population, the report said.