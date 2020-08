Embryos Could Be Susceptible to COVID-19, Suggests Study

(Medscape) РA new study suggests that embryos of women exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus could be susceptible to COVID-19 as early as the second week of pregnancy. The findings were published in the Royal Society’s journal Open Biology . Researchers at the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology looked at the expression of key genes in the human embryo during its developmental stages.