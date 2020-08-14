Doctors Charged Over Kyoto ALS Patient’s Medically Assisted Suicide

(The Japan Times) – Prosecutors on Thursday indicted two doctors over the death of a terminally ill 51-year-old woman with ALS, alleging they took part in her medically assisted suicide last year with her consent. Yoshikazu Okubo, 42, and Naoki Yamamoto, 43, were arrested in July for allegedly giving Yuri Hayashi a lethal dose of a sedative drug at her home in the city of Kyoto last November. Before her death, the woman had transferred ¥1.3 million to Yamamoto’s bank account.