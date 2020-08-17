Mothers, Babies Stranded in Ukraine Surrogacy Industry
August 17, 2020
(The New York Times) – In one of the more bizarre consequences of coronavirus travel restrictions, biological parents, babies and surrogate mothers have become scattered and sometimes stranded in multiple countries for months this year. Ukraine, with its relatively permissive reproductive health laws and an abundance of willing mothers among a poor population, is a hub of the international business, executives in the industry and women’s rights advocates say.