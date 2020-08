An ‘Unprecedented’ Effort to Stop the Coronavirus in Nursing Homes

(New York Times) – Although nursing home residents make up just 1.2 percent of the United States population, they account for about 40 percent of Covid-19 deaths. But this time, the nursing home was not defenseless. Heartland was the first facility to participate in a large clinical trial of a drug that might protect residents from the infection in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.