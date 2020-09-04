Expert Panel Lays Out Guidelines for Germline Editing, While Warning Against Pursuit of ‘CRISPR Babies’

(STAT News) – Nearly two years after the birth of the first “CRISPR babies” stunned the world, an international group of experts on Thursday warned such human experimentation — in which the DNA of embryos is edited before starting pregnancies — should not be conducted because of unresolved scientific and ethical issues. But the group’s eagerly awaited report detailed the steps that scientists should go through before attempting to create gene-edited babies should countries ever greenlight the procedure.