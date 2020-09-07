Human Embryo Gene Editing Gets a Road Map–Not a Green Light

(Wired) – In 2012 these dreams (or nightmares, depending on where you stand) started to get real. With the emergence of Crispr, genetic manipulations were suddenly much easier to make and the tools to make them quick and cheap to obtain. The National Academy of Sciences arranged summits and reports in an attempt to set some boundaries. In 2017 the academy concluded that using Crispr for human genetic enhancement was a hard no. But they stopped short of a full moratorium. What about gene editing to address serious, incurable diseases? Well, that could maybe one day be fine, provided it was proven safe and effective. But that 2017 report didn’t spell out exactly how one might prove those things. And a year later, into that gray area walked a Chinese researcher named He Jiankui, with claims to have edited the DNA of twin baby girls to make them immune to HIV/AIDS.