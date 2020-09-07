Is Telemedicine the Future of Palliative Care?

(MedPage Today) – While studies have shown that palliative care improves quality of life and reduces caregiver burden, not everyone can access it, “partly because we don’t have enough clinicians, services, and programs — especially for people outside of the hospital who are seriously ill but not hospice-eligible,” she said. Enter telemedicine, which can dramatically increase access for people in community settings, at home, in assisted living facilities, in long-term care, Meier said. One clinician can see 8 to 10 seriously ill patients a day at multiple sites without leaving the office — exponentially increasing access.