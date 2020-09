Frenchman Alain Cocq Accepts Palliative Care After Bid to Livestream Death

(BBC) – A terminally ill Frenchman who was blocked from livestreaming his own death on Facebook has now accepted palliative care and backed down on a vow to starve. Alain Cocq, 57, started to refuse food, drink and medicine on Saturday. But he told AFP news agency on Wednesday that he did not have the “capacity for the fight any more”.