How the CDC and Others Are Failing Black Women During Childbirth

(STAT News) – The alarming number of deaths of Black women during childbirth and soon afterward once gained little national attention. That changed, partly because of the high-profile deaths of Dr. Shalon Irving and Kira Johnson, and and the delayed response to Serena Williams’ request for treatment of a post-delivery complication. In each of those cases, the woman or her family asked for help with one or more known warning signs of complications, like severe pain and difficulty breathing, and were not heard. Sadly, that happens all too often.