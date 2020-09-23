Pregnancy During a Pandemic: The Stress of COVID-19 on Pregnant Women and New Mothers Is Showing

(The Conversation) – Pregnancy is stressful, to say the least, but COVID-19 brings new challenges to parents of newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified pregnant women as a vulnerable population. If infected, they are more likely to be hospitalized and require ventilation and their risk of preterm birth goes up. Economists predict that the U.S. may have at least 500,000 fewer births because of the pandemic.