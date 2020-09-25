Vatican Steps Up Opposition to Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide

(U.S. News & World Report) – The Vatican doubled down on its opposition to euthanasia on Tuesday, calling it an “act of homicide” that can never be justified or tolerated. A new document, issued as more countries consider legalising euthanasia or assisted suicide, said legislators and politicians who support such laws are “accomplices”. Catholic healthcare workers must never give active or passive collaboration and governments the right to conscientious objection, it said.