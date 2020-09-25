The FDA Approved the Abortion Pill 20 Years Ago. It’s Time to Make It Available Via Telehealth

(STAT News) – Medication abortion is a safe, effective alternative to a procedural abortion. It involves taking two prescribed medications, mifepristone followed by misoprostol, to end a pregnancy that is no further than 11 weeks along. Fast forward to today. Many of the barriers to abortion that existed in September 2000 still exist today. Nearly 90% of U.S. counties have no abortion provider, and my research has found that 27 major cities are “abortion deserts” where residents must travel 100 miles or more to reach an abortion provider.