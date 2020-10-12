I Found Out the Hard Way that Caring for Dying Relatives Is Almost Impossible in Our Society

(The Guardian) – Our society and its arrangements cannot cope with care, and yet care is an inherent part of human life – all of us will need to give or receive it at some point. Why, then, have we arranged things so badly that nearly three-quarters of carers have reported mental health issues due to caring, 81% feel lonely or socially isolated and over 40% have had to cut back on food and heating in order to make ends meet?