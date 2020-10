Older People No More Susceptible to COVID-19, But Fare Worse

(Medscape) – Countering reports that older people are more likely to contract COVID-19, researchers found that advanced age does not increase susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, when older people in Spain, Italy, and Japan did get COVID-19, they were at higher risk for severe outcomes and death compared with younger patients, new evidence reveals.