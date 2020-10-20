Narcolepsy Drugs Linked to Fetal Malformations

(MedPage Today) – The narcolepsy drugs modafinil (Provigil) and armodafinil (Nuvigil) were both associated with major congenital malformations, a post-marketing report showed. Of 102 prospective live births in the U.S. Provigil/Nuvigil Pregnancy Registry, 13% had major congenital malformations, considerably above the prevalence of about 3% in the general population, according to Sigal Kaplan, PhD, of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in Netanya, Israel, and co-authors.