Hundreds Demonstrate in Warsaw After Poland’s Highest Court Imposes Near Total Ban on Abortion

(CNN) – Police in Poland used pepper spray against demonstrators after hundreds gathered in the capital of Warsaw to protest a near-total ban on abortions. Poland’s highest court ruled Thursday that abortions due to fetal defects were unconstitutional. Around 98% of abortions in Poland had been conducted as a result of fetal defects, meaning the ruling bans virtually all terminations taking place in the country