Anti-Abortion Measures in Louisiana, Colorado Meet Different Fates

(MedPage Today) – Reproductive rights issues were not big players in Tuesday’s election, but two state ballot measures that did go before voters had vastly different outcomes. In Louisiana, voters approved by a vote of 62% to 38% an amendment to the state constitution that would outlaw all abortions in the state if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 law that legalized abortion nationwide. Louisiana now joins three other states — Alabama, Tennessee, and West Virginia — that have such constitutional amendments, which explicitly state that the state’s constitution does not provide for a right to an abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research and advocacy organization.