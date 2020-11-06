Covid-19: Assisted Dying Travel Allowed During Lockdown, Says Hancock

(BBC) – People travelling abroad for the purpose of assisted dying will not be breaking coronavirus travel rules, the health secretary has said. New lockdown rules in England place restrictions on leaving home without a reasonable excuse. But Matt Hancock told MPs that seeking an assisted death abroad counted as a reasonable excuse. He also stressed that it remains a criminal offence to encourage or assist the death of another person.