IVF Babies with Birth Defects Also Show Increased Cancer Risk

(Med Page Today) – Children with birth defects who were conceived via in vitro fertilization (IVF) were more likely to develop childhood cancer compared to those conceived naturally, according to the results of a cohort study. Kids with a major birth defect conceived via IVF had nearly seven times the risk of cancer than those without a birth defect (hazard ratio 6.90, 95% CI 3.73-12.74), reported Barbara Luke, ScD, MPH, of Michigan State University in East Lansing.