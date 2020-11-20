‘Encouraging’ Results for Older People from Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine

(Medscape) – The SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford has shown an encouraging immune response in older adults, according to preliminary findings published in The Lancet. In phase 2 trials of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, similar safety and immunogenicity results were seen in healthy participants aged 56 years and older to those seen in adults aged 18 to 55. The study also suggested that the vaccine, being developed in partnership with AstraZeneca, was better tolerated in older people compared to younger adults.