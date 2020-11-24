Physicians’ Ethics Change with Societal Trends

(Medscape) – The past decade has seen dramatic technologic and social changes that challenge physicians to confront new ethical issues or reexamine their approach to older ones. In 2010, Medscape conducted its first ethics survey to explore physicians’ reactions to key ethical questions. This year, Medscape surveyed over 5000 US physicians, asking similar questions to see how their perspectives and values might have changed over the decade.