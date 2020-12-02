Baby Born from 27-Year-Old Embryo Believed to Have Broken Record Set by Her Big Sister

(CNN) – Though Molly Gibson is just over one month old, she could’ve been born at any point in the last 27 years. Her embryo was frozen in October 1992 and stayed frozen until earlier this year in February, when Tina and Ben Gibson of Tennessee adopted her embryo. Tina gave birth to Molly in late October — nearly 27 years after her embryo was first frozen. Molly’s birth is believed to have set a new record — one previously held by her older sister, Emma — for the longest-frozen embryo known to have to resulted in a birth. Not that records matter to the Gibsons.