Class Action Launched Against Monash IVF Over Non-Invasive Embryo Testing

(Australia Broadcasting Co) – The class action centres on the way in which Monash IVF conducted genetic testing on embryos to uncover abnormalities. There are two ways to conduct such testing: the first method is through a biopsy, which involves taking a tissue sample from an embryo, a method that is considered invasive. The second method is called non-invasive pre-implantation genetic testing and involves collecting DNA from the culture that the embryo has been growing in while in the laboratory. According to court documents, lawyers alleged that Monash IVF told patients including Ms Bopping that the two tests were “identical” in 95 per cent of cases.