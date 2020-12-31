Still Happening: Pelvic Exams on Anesthetized Patients. Why?

(Medscape) – The practice of medical students giving unconsented pelvic exams to women patients under anesthesia seems to be continuing, although recent new laws aim to change the situation. “When I was doing Ob/gyn as a med student, the attending would have me do a pelvic right after the patient was under and before we started surgery,” said one participant in an online forum. “We didn’t exactly get permission but it was for teaching purposes.” Yet others don’t see what the commotion is about.