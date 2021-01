A Life or Death Choice: Japan’s Euthanasia Debate Raises Difficult Questions

(Nippon[dot]com) – A recent case of two physicians helping a Kyoto woman with ALS take her life has forced Japanese society to take a hard look at the issue of euthanasia. Death studies and bioethics expert And? Yasunori warns that legalizing the practice in Japan could push the terminally ill and others to needlessly end their lives to avoid burdening family and society.