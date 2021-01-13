Improving Family Access to Dying Patients During the COVID-19 Pandemic

(The Lancet) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, most health-care organisations have implemented policies to restrict visitor access. Although there are exceptions to some of these policies, including limited visiting for patients nearing the end of life, they still have profound effects on the dying and their family members. We are still in the midst of the pandemic, but there are compelling reasons to expand access of family members to their loved ones as they near the end of life, despite the risk of infection.