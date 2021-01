Unexplained 7-Fold Variation in Euthanasia Rates Across the Netherlands

(Eurekalert) – There’s a 7-fold unexplained variation in rates of euthanasia across The Netherlands, reveals an analysis of health insurance claims data, published online in the journal BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care. It’s not clear if these differences relate to underuse, overuse, or even misuse, say the researchers.