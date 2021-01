German Sports Doctor Jailed Over Blood Doping Scandal

(BBC) – A German sports doctor has been jailed for nearly five years for masterminding a doping ring for athletes between 2012 and 2019. Mark Schmidt, 42, was also fined €158,000 (£140,000; $190,000) and banned from practising medicine for a further three years by a Munich court. The blood-doping ring mostly involved cross-country skiers and cyclists.