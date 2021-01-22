Fate of Independent Medical Ethics Decisions in Court’s Hands

(AMA) – If a Texas court ruling is allowed to stand, the state’s hospitals and doctors will have no room to make end-of-life care decisions based on independent medical ethics or individual conscience, physicians and other stakeholders tell the U.S. Supreme Court. The Litigation Center of the American Medical Association and State Medical Societies joined the Texas Medical Association and more than a dozen other organizations with different perspectives in filing an amicus brief that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Court of Appeals of Texas, Second District ruling that classifies private hospitals and doctors as “state actors” who can be held liable for damages under the federal civil rights law for end-of-life care decisions they make.