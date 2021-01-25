Accused of Abandoning Two Babies in the US, this Chinese Celebrity Has Sparked a National Debate About Surrogacy

(CNN) – The scandal exploded on Weibo after Zhang’s post, with the associated hashtag racking up more than 3 billions views and drawing a torrent of criticism against Zheng. And the backlash was not limited to the online sphere. Within days, Zheng was censured by state media, and condemned by China’s ruling Communist Party (CCP) agencies. “Surrogacy is clearly banned in our country, and its disregard of life makes one bristle with anger,” state broadcaster CCTV said in a commentary.