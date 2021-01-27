Italian Doctor Charged with Murder, Accused of Drugging COVID Patients for Bed Space

(Newsweek) – Adoctor in northern Italy has been accused of issuing lethal doses of drugs to elderly coronavirus patients in order to free up hospital beds during the first wave of the pandemic in March. Dr. Carlo Mosca, who was the head of the emergency department at Montichiari Hospital in Brescia, Italy, was arrested this week on accusations of killing at least two patients and tampering with their medical records.